A project worth almost £17million is underway to help provide extra power to thousands of homes and businesses in White City and the surrounding areas.

UK Power Networks is working in partnership with contractors to reinforce the power supplies in and around White City – ensuring that the lights remain on for all. The project, known as the Wood Lane main substation construction, allows for the construction of a new extra-high voltage electricity substation that will provide additional power to customers such as Imperial College London and resilience to all customers in the surrounding area. This work acts as part of a wider strategy for the area to provide homes and jobs.

The project being carried out by UK Power Networks started in March 2019 is due to finish in summer 2021. As part of the scheme, UK Power Networks has consulted local stakeholders and other interested parties to ensure that everyone experiences as little disruption as possible whilst the work takes place.

Jason Gunning, project manager at UK Power Networks, said: “UK Power Networks is making sure the electricity network is fit and flexible for the future.

“Thousands of people in the area rely on us for a safe, efficient and reliable electricity supp. This work represents further growth in our network capacity to meet the increasing demand. This upgrade is part of our ongoing investment in the network to maintain reliable power supplies.”

UK Power Networks is the country’s largest electricity distribution network. It works to maintain the safety and reliability of electricity networks, in addition to upgrading the network to meet the future needs of customers. The project is being completed in conjunction with contractors under its award-winning alliance scheme.

The electricity company keeps the lights on for more than eight million homes, schools, hospitals and businesses across London, the South East and East of England. The company invests more than £600 million annually in maintaining and improving electricity networks. The majority of London’s electricity infrastructure is underground, including over 36,000 kilometres of cabling.