A £4million investment scheme has begun to rebuild parts of Derby’s electricity network in response to an anticipated surge in demand.

The work will involve laying 7km of new underground cable and a complete rebuild of Mackworth’s primary substation.

The project is needed to replace ageing equipment – some of which has been in place for more than 50 years – and to meet an expected growth in demand for electricity, as a result of new developments in and around Mackworth. It will benefit around 100,000 customers.

The first part of the job will be to lay 3.75km of new cable from Derby to Mackworth. Work is expected to take up to six months and will begin in the city centre, before moving out towards the A38.

There will be some road closures as a result of the scheme.

Paul Squires, WPD Engineering Specialist based at Derby, said: “This is a huge investment for the people of Derby which will enable us to meet their electricity needs for decades to come. This takes into account the changes to electricity use that will arise from an anticipated switch to electric vehicles and other low carbon technologies.

“We have worked closely with the local authority to plan the work and to keep disruption to a minimum. We will also be working 10 hour days and at weekends to complete the work as quickly as possible. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during this essential project.”

All WPD staff will be observing strict social distancing and hygiene regulations while working on site, to protect themselves and customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The roads affected will be Sowter Road, St Marys Gate, Cathedral Road, Queens Street, Jury Street ,Willow Row,St Alkmunds Way, Agard Street, Bridge Street, Friargate, Vernon Street, South Street, Uttoxeter Old Road, Stepping

Lane, Hanford Street, Stanley Street, Morley Street, Napier Street, Mackenzie Street, Lyttleton Street and Greenwich Drive South.

There will be some rolling road closures on Stepping Lane, Handford Street, Stanley St, Napier Street and Mackenzie Street with short diversions in place, along with some temporary parking restrictions. Temporary traffic signals will be used on some of the larger streets.