Bureau Veritas has secured a place for Fire Engineering services on the Procure Partnerships Framework, designed to simplify procurement for the public sector.

Structured around 11 regional framework lots, the Procure Partnerships Framework provides local delivery with national governance to support public sector bodies with their construction projects. Bureau Veritas has been appointed to the Procure Partnerships Framework Professional Services Agreement in all regions.

The four-year framework starts on 1st September 2020 and covers 11 disciplines including project management, structural and civil engineering, quality surveying, MEP design and fire engineering. It follows the recent announcement of a similar contractor framework from Procure Partnerships.

It is estimated that this new professional services framework could account for a total spend of up to £500m over the four year period.

Steve Highwood, UK Construction Sector Lead at Bureau Veritas, said: “This is a significant achievement for the Fire Engineering team at Bureau Veritas and a real testament to the quality of our services.

“With a proven track record of delivery, we provide a range of fire safety engineering services, working closely with clients throughout the project lifecycle to help design and coordinate effective strategies.

“Being appointed to the Procure Partnerships Framework will give added confidence in the quality of our services and in the way in which we approach every individual project. We’re delighted to be included on the four-year framework and looking forward to working with public sector clients across the UK in this coming period and beyond.”

Robbie Blackhurst, Procure Partnerships Framework Director, said: “This agreement has been two years in the making and it now allows the Procure Partnerships Framework to offer a one-stop shop of both professional services and contractor appointments to our public sector clients.

“The framework is divided into sub-regional lots supporting the appointment of both local and national practices, offering both direct award and further competition project call-offs.

“We were extremely impressed with the quality of tenders received and delighted with the calibre of suppliers that we now have locked into our four-year agreement.”

Find out more about our Construction Consultancy services, including Fire Engineering, at https://www.bureauveritas.co.uk/construction-consultancy.