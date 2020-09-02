GRAHAM has been awarded a £3.5m contract by CMS to complete the interior fit-out of the international law firm’s new Sheffield office, located at 1 Charter Square.

The privately-owned contractor will undertake the CAT A and CAT B development of 47,500 sq ft of space across four floors within the landmark building, which is situated in Phase 1 of Sheffield City Council’s Heart of the City II regeneration project.

Since March 2020, GRAHAM has worked collaboratively with CMS to develop the design to Stage 4 to ensure the dynamic new space meets the modern expectations of approximately 350 people, with the in-built flexibility to accommodate future growth in line with the firm’s strategy in the north of England.

The construction programme began in August 2020 and is scheduled for completion in early December 2020.

Discussing the detail of the fit-out project Sue Blanche, GRAHAM Development Director, said:

“We are delighted to have been awarded this prestigious contract with internationally renowned law firm, CMS. As part of a Pre-Construction Services Agreement, we have been working closely with CMS and its professional team to fine-tune the design so that it includes first-class facilities that promote a collaborative environment to enable CMS to continue to deliver exceptional services to its clients.

“Some of the notable aspects of the complex fit-out include glazed and moveable partitions, state-of-the-art AV/IT systems, feature reception areas, bespoke joinery as well as wall and floor finishes throughout. It’s an exciting project, and we are confident that, once complete, 1 Charter House will perfectly represent CMS’s reputation as a global leader.”

CMS has signed a 20-year lease for the new premises, with the relocation coinciding with the firm’s 30-year anniversary in Sheffield.

Expertise

GRAHAM continues to expand its interior fit-out presence across the north of England, and has recently completed projects for Apart Hotel (Liverpool) and (Leeds). Currently, it is delivering Leeds Building Society’s new headquarters in Leeds city centre, and has recently been selected to deliver a £10m interior fit-out development at Citylabs 2.0 – a world-leading precision medicine campus in Manchester.

Notably, GRAHAM has built a strong reputation as a trusted partner for a range of leading corporate firms, counting KPMG and Grant Thornton among its prestigious clients.