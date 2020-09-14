The employee-owned packaging business is now a MPAS registered company with one of Kites Aerospace & Defence Packaging Design Engineers a MPAS certified designer.

This registration is not only important for companies already working with Kite, but also demonstrates the commitment to excellence and expertise that is important to a range of businesses looking to Kite for specialist design capabilities.

Administered by the Ministry of Defence, MPAS registration assures that Military Level Packaging design meets the MOD requirements for safe handling, storage, and transportation and reinforces the capabilities of Kites Aerospace & Defence Team.

For more information on Kite Packaging please visit kitepackaging.co.uk