Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has partnered with BHETA for National Home Improvement Month (NHIM) to encourage the UK to improve their homes this September.

NHIM is the UK’s largest home improvement Awareness Campaign, aiming to inspire millions of homeowners and renters and encourage them to take up a home improvement project. In 2019, over 17 million adults across the UK made changes to their homes, with 2020 expected to encourage even more.

Today, only 28% of people carry out home improvements more than once a year with one of the main reasons being lack of skills and knowledge. When it comes to tasks, 52% of Brits do not feel comfortable applying wallpaper and almost half (48%) are unsure of how to put a shelf up.

As part of the partnership, Schneider Electric will be offering advice and tips to homeowners on getting started, adding value, going green and smart home technology. It will allow homeowners and renters to learn more about how to improve their homes and will connect consumers with skilled tradespeople to ensure installations are properly managed.

Simple changes to homes will create considerable benefits. This can include running a small project, going green or even turning your home into a smart home. To help with projects, Schneider Electric is offering a 10% code this NHIM on their products when purchased through CEF to help facilitate improvements.

Nico van der Merwe, VP of Home & Distribution at Schneider Electric, said, “Home improvers are now striving for more connected homes. Whether they prefer home personalisation with smart heating or embracing modern styles with different switches, we have a wide range of wiring devices and accessories that can inspire creativity and meet the latest safety requirements. By adding new devices and accessories, homeowners will be able to make their homes safer, smarter and more stylish this September.”

The British Home Enhancement Trade Association’s (BHETA) Chief Operating Officer, Will Jones, commented: “We are delighted Schneider Electric is helping to drive the National Home Improvement Month and create consumer awareness campaign for next month. They will play a crucial role in supporting the activity of the retailers, such as Homebase and Wilko’s, and other BHETA members collaborating and sponsoring this industry initiative. Their mission is to motivate, encourage and enthuse consumers that home improvement is rewarding emotionally, psychologically and financially with the right advice, information and products.”