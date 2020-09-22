Later this week, the plans for a replacement terminal building at Leeds Bradford Airport are set to be discussed by councillors. The airport submitted an application earlier this year for the construction of a three floor, 365,000 sq ft replacement terminal on an alternative site within the airport’s boundary. This would replace the existing building, built in 1965.

The proposal aims to dramatically improve passenger experience, create one of the UK’s most environmentally efficient airport buildings, and support the region’s economic prosperity. It would support a potential increase in LBA’s passenger numbers to seven million by 2032, form the current level of about four million.

The airport has estimated that, as a result of the development, it will support 12,650 permanent jobs across the Leeds City Region, as well as creating 850 construction related jobs over the period of the build.

LBA has also committed to a £4m Sustainable Travel Fund, which would be used to fund a range of sustainable travel measures and public transport improvements, particularly the new rail link off Scotland Road. A new dedicated bus terminal would be created at the front of the main entrance.

The new proposal was first revealed in January 2020 and replaces a previously consented scheme. The project will be privately funded by LBA’s owner AMP Capital. A position statement on the plans will be considered by Leeds City Council’s City Plans Panel on 25 September.

Members will be asked for their views on the project in areas including climate change, traffic and public transport, noise, air quality, health, design, landscaping, ecology and economic benefits.

The council has received 1891 objections to the application, with concerns including the impact on the environment as well as issues surrounding highways, health and noise. MPs Alex Sobel, Hilary Benn, Richard Burgon, Fabian Hamilton and Rachel Reeves have also objected.

“It would be totally wrong to allow the airport to double its greenhouse gas emissions in the middle of the climate emergency. In fact, expansion would mean that from 2030, the airport would pump out more greenhouse gas emissions than are allowed in the carbon budget for the whole of the rest of Leeds. And there’s no prospect of carbon free aircraft for decades,” said Chris Foren, chair of the Group for Action on Leeds Bradford Airport (GALBA).

There have also been 1274 support letters, including backing from the West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce and airline KLM.