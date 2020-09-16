England | Higher and Degree Apprenticeships now available: Construction Design and Build Technician (Level 4) and Design and Construction Management (Level 6)

The Chartered Institute of Architectural Technologists (CIAT) is pleased to announce that the Higher Apprenticeship in Construction Design and Build Technician (Level 4) and the Degree Apprenticeship in Design and Construction Management (Level 6) standards in England are now eligible for public funding through the apprenticeship levy.

Qualifications for Industry (QFI) is listed as the End Point Assessment Organisation (EPAO) for both apprenticeships and more EPAOs may become available later on.

Apprentices will be eligible for student membership of CIAT for the duration of their apprenticeship, and encouraged to progress their membership with the Institute further to successful qualification of the apprenticeship.

Dr Matthew Brooke-Peat MCIAT, Vice-President Education says: “The availability of levy funding to support the training of future Architectural Technology professionals is welcome news. The profession will greatly benefit from an alternative pathway and we expect that this will enable different perspectives to shape Architectural Technology.”

Employers and training providers are now able to make the necessary preparations and begin the recruitment process. For further advice on employing an apprentice, please refer to the Government’s website on ‘How to take on an apprentice’ prior to advertising a vacancy.

Commenting on this announcement, Francesca Berriman, Chief Executive, said: “This is an important development of Architectural Technology and for CIAT. It is also important to remember that your practice does not have to be a levy paying business to take advantage of apprenticeships for you or your employee.”

Educational establishments are encouraged to validate their existing Architectural Technology programmes or devise new provisions with curricula based on the relevant apprenticeship standards and seek CIAT Accreditation for these programmes. To do so, please contact Noora Kokkarinen, Assistant Education Director on education@ciat.org.uk.

Further information on apprenticeships can be found on our website at ciat.org.uk/education/apprenticeships.html

