Construction companies do not only have the task of erecting buildings on time and on budget. They also have the responsibility to make sure these buildings are fit for purpose and safe for those that use them. With that in mind, there are several safety areas of which construction businesses need to be aware. Keep reading to find out what they are.

Building Safety Bill

The first thing that construction firms need to be aware of is the Building Safety Bill. This is a new bill brought in by the UK government in response to the Grenfell tragedy.

Firstly, the bill outlines better safety features for multi-unit buildings and high rises. Additionally, the Building Safety Bill also extends the amount of time any construction company can be held responsible for non-compliant work. All of which means that safety should be even more critical to construction businesses than it has ever been.



Movement within the building

When considering construction safety, it is not only the infrastructure of the building, that is important. The way the building design and materials allow movement within it is also vital, as this is an essential part of how users will behave within it.

The good news is that there are several features construction businesses can use to make movement around the building as safe as possible. The first of these are stair rails, which support people using their stairs and create a barrier if they do slip or fall.



Additionally, installing anti-slip stairs made from resin can help prevent falls and accidents when users move from one area of the building to another. The good news is that such products are good value for money and hard-wearing enough to last for a long time too, making them an excellent investment for construction businesses looking to up their safety game.



Non-toxic materials

Another vital consideration for construction companies when it comes to building safer buildings is the materials they use. Unfortunately, traditional construction materials haven’t always been the most user friendly, with a trade-off between high toxicity and efficacy.

Sadly, building materials with high toxicity aren’t only dangerous to the people using them in building the building. They put the health of the people who inhabit the building at risk too.

The good news is that with modern technology, new materials are being created that are much less toxic and perform brilliantly. A particular example of these is the use of hypoallergenic insulation in walls and roofs. Something that keeps the building’s temperature stable effectively, but is much better for the health of the occupants.



Location considerations

Finally, when it comes to building safety builders, construction firms must always consider factors specific to their working location. What this means is properties built on a flood plain must have additional protection built into their design.

The same goes for those in locations at higher risk of fire, erosion, and even earthquakes. If the firm building them wants to maximise the safety of those that use them and ensure that their work stands the test of time.