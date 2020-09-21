Carter Towler has secured two new tenants for a newly refurbished industrial estate in Huddersfield. Simply Door Handles will move to the Ringway estate from its former site on Leeds Road into Unit 29 on the estate, which measures 1,940 sq ft, while Kirklees Council will establish a 15,200 sq ft warehouse facility in Unit 9/10.

Hazel Cooper of Carter Towler said: “The improvement programme has been a wise and timely investment by the landlord, it has significantly enhanced the appeal of the estate. We have seen a marked increase in the number and quality of enquiries which is now beginning to manifest as positive lettings.

“New tenants as well as existing occupiers such as Tool Station, Rexel, Edmundson Electrical, Crown and Johnstone’s Paints have fully endorsed the modernisation. There are just two units remaining now, one is 5,430 sq ft and the other 14,400 sq ft with a further 23,000 sq ft under offer.”

The Ringway estate, located on Beck Road in Huddersfield is asset managed by CBRE Global Investors and Howlings Hodgson.

Jonathan Hodgson of Howlings Hodgson added: “This is no longer the Ringway Estate that people remember. It’s been completely refurbished to provide a modern business offer capable of supporting a range of businesses so we shouldn’t be surprised that the market is responding despite the challenges of Covid.

“The refurbished units have received new roofs, automatic roller shutters, modern and remodelled office, kitchen and welfare facilities and eco-efficient LED lighting. The common areas such as the secure yards, fencing and landscaping have all been enhanced too and the estate has been rebranded to reflect its new improved status.”

Carter Towler is joint agent for the estate with Knight Frank Leeds office.