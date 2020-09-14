Managing agent Rendall & Rittner has been appointed to manage the recladding of Metis Apartments in Scotland Street, Sheffield.



The block of 122 Metis Apartments in Scotland Street and five commercial units contains Aluminium Composite Material (ACM) cladding similar to the Grenfell Tower, which is due to be replaced under Government funding.

Rendall & Rittner was selected by the First Tier Tribunal to oversee the reinstatement work and the ongoing management of the building.

Matt Kirk, northern divisional director at Rendall & Rittner, said: “We are delighted to be appointed to manage the recladding of Metis Apartments and work closely with its residents to make their homes safe for the future.

“We recognise that by appointing us, the First Tier Tribunal is placing responsibility on us to carry out the works promptly and professionally. It will be a huge relief for everyone that lives in the building when this issue is resolved.”

“As a business we wholeheartedly welcome the government’s Building Safety Fund and will be actively pursuing funding on behalf of residents and leaseholders at buildings that we manage that meet the criteria.”

An inspection of cladding on the Metis Apartments in 2017 found it to be unsafe.

The cladding was tested by the Building Research Establishment (BRE) and deemed to be aluminium composite material.