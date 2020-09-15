A newly refurbished building in Leeds city centre has signed a six-year lease with Freeze Debt on its 1,070 sq ft on Ambler House’s third floor. Carter Towler secured the second office tenant for building in Boar Lane, opposite Trinity Leeds.

“It’s really encouraging to have found such a great tenant for Ambler House – especially at a time like this. We have all been facing new challenges and uncertainty since the onset of lockdown, but so far we’ve had an incredibly positive response to the £2 million revival of this magnificent grade II-listed building,” said Harriet Lawson of Carter Towler.

“Although Freeze Debt is a relatively new company, it is already making quite a reputation for itself in the FinTech sector. The company has developed a smartphone app that helps people manage their debts more effectively and it is attracting a lot of attention.

“Ambler House is the perfect location for growing companies like Freeze Debt who are looking for distinctive, high quality, centrally located offices. We have a selection of different sized suites remaining within the building ranging from 875 – 3,835 sq ft,” Harriet continued.

Freeze Debt chief executive Harjit Moore also commented on the news: “It has been fantastic working with the landlord’s managing agent Petit Papillon and Carter Towler to secure these offices. We are at a very exciting stage in the growth of our business and Ambler House is the perfect base for our expanding team. It will enable us to attract the additional high calibre personnel we want to join us.”

Ambler House, which forms part of the Trevelyan Square estate, is managed by Petit Papillon and Carter Towler is retained as the sole letting agent.