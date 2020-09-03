House hunters Colin and Barbara Edwards have ended their five-year search for a perfect property after finding their home-sweet-home at Cavanna Homes’ Barley Meadow development in Dawlish. The couple had been renting in Newton Abbot, close to their dental equipment business, whilst scouring the surrounding area for a home to call their own. Having viewed and ruled-out a number of different homes, they finally spotted their dream home in the window of a local estate agent.

Colin recalls; “When we saw the designs for the Rippon promoted in the estate agent’s window, I was slightly sceptical at first because it hadn’t yet been built and we couldn’t actually view the home, but Barbara was really keen to go and have a look.

“We were able to view another Rippon–style property and when we spoke to the Sales Advisor, we discovered that the plot we were interested in was nicely tucked away, backing onto a private lane with a hedgerow, so we’d have plenty of privacy.”

Colin and Barbara reserved their new home off-plan and managed to move-in in April, despite the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Our moving day was quite different to what we had planned, but despite the government’s lockdown restrictions, we were able to hire a large van and moved ourselves into our new home at Barley Meadow in April”, explained Colin.

“We didn’t have an official handover, but we met with the Sales Advisor, Sarah, who handed us the keys to our new home on the kerbside and had turned on all the lights for us in advance to make us feel welcome.

“We’ve never lived in a new build home before and we’re really loving it here! We have everything we need and from the front window we have stunning view over the fields – which is an added bonus. We got really lucky with this home!

“There aren’t many homes at Barley Meadow, so it’s a lovely, quiet area and everyone has been really friendly. We’re just waiting for everyone else to move in now.

“The location is ideal too. A lot of our family live in Dawlish so we’re closer to them, which was one of the main reasons for moving here. We’re only 10 minutes from the beach and there are nice walks close by as well as scenic cycle routes – so we’re very spoilt for choice.

“Our commute to work is just 10-minutes and I’m often on the road travelling to clients, so it’s ideally placed for Torbay, Exeter and beyond. It ticks all the boxes!”, added Colin.

Sales Advisor Sarah Bowden, said: “It’s fantastic that Colin and Barbara were able to move home during lockdown and are now all settled into their new home at Barley Meadow and enjoying all that this stunning location has to offer. Colin and Barbara are a great addition to our new community here in Dawlish!

