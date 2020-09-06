Your kitchen is the heart of your home. It’s where you cook for your family, where you entertain friends and bake with your kids. When you’ve got a kitchen that you love, you are more likely to eat a healthy diet, experiment with different foods and cook from scratch. It’s certainly worth taking the time to design the kitchen of your dreams, and a high-quality remodel can improve your home, and even increase its value.

But a kitchen renovation can be exceptionally stressful. It’s perhaps the room that causes the most disruption to your home life. Trying to live without a functional kitchen is tough. It can cause stress and upset and make life significantly more difficult.

If you are thinking about a renovation, or in the middle of one, here are some tips to help you reduce the stress.

Create a New Kitchen

Instead of trying to live without your kitchen, create a new kitchen in a different part of your home. But, keep things simple. Don’t try to move everything out, and don’t think that you’ll be able to create culinary delights from a corner in your lounge.

Move out the essentials, and create a small yet functional kitchen in a different area of your home. Stick to the basics, don’t put any pressure on yourself, and do your best to keep it clean. Remember, you won’t die if you live off sandwiches for a week.

Find Contractors You Trust

Renovations become more stressful when we’re worried, or when we’re working with someone who we don’t think shares our vision or understands what we are trying to achieve. Take your time to find designers and contractors that you trust, and things will be easier.

Eat Out

When stress reaches its pinnacle, get out. Don’t try to cook, don’t worry about food, escape it all by booking a table at your favourite restaurant.

Don’t Take Too Much On

Being comfortable and relaxed at home helps us to manage other areas of our lives. When we can chill out at home with a grav glass, a hot bath, our favourite meal and a good book, we feel as though we can take on the world. When your house is in chaos, it stops being your haven. So, while you’ve got a lot going on at home, try to cut your workload. Schedule your renovation for a quiet time at work, or a time when you’ve got no birthdays or holidays to worry about.

Have an Emergency Budget

One of the biggest stresses when it comes to any kind of home project is money. Renovations often run over budget. We worry that we’re spending too much, or that we can’t afford to finish the job. So, reduce stress by budgeting more effectively. Make sure you’ve got an emergency budget so that you don’t have to worry if things go wrong, take longer than expected, or if you need to make changes along the way.

Perhaps the best way to manage your stress is by remembering what you are working towards. Keep your dream kitchen in mind, and remind yourself when it all gets too much.

