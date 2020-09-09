Lutron Electronics, the global leader in lighting and shading control technology, has announced a first-ever product integration with Ring, whose mission is to make neighbourhoods safer. Now, lights controlled by a Lutron system can be set to turn on when a linked Ring device detects motion, or a Ring Video Doorbell is pressed. Adding lighting to these events adds another layer of security and furthers the impression that someone is home. The new integration is supported by Lutron’s RA2 Select smart lighting control system and compatible Ring devices.

The Lutron and Ring alliance combines the best of both brands, offering users peace of mind, added convenience, and a welcoming environment for family and friends. Homeowners can set Lutron-controlled lights to turn on when motion is detected outside, have their front door and entry lights turn on when someone rings their Ring Video Doorbell, or utilise advanced motion settings to welcome guests to their family home with just the right light as they approach the front door.

“Lutron is thrilled to launch this integration with Ring, which brings together two leaders in their industries – Lutron as a leader in smart lighting control and Ring as a leader in smart video doorbells and security cameras. At Lutron, we are committed to bringing our European customers seamless integrations with market-leading products to make life simpler and more comfortable,” said Nate Hagemeier, Lutron’s Senior Director of Sales – Europe and Africa. “A homeowner who has Lutron and Ring devices in their home can now have Lutron-controlled indoor and outdoor lights respond to a doorbell press or motion detected by a compatible Ring device, giving families personalised control and added peace of mind.”

The Lutron and Ring integration is easily customised, allowing homeowners to decide which lights are connected to their Ring devices and which ones will turn on during a Ring event. For example, when the Ring Video doorbell rings, the porch light and living room light can be set to turn on, but when the driveway Ring Security Camera detects motion, users can set the lights in the backyard and patio to turn on.

Homeowners can also customise their settings based on the time of day, so lights only go on during an activity between sunset and sunrise. Customisation is easily done through the Lutron app, available for iOS and Android devices and the Amazon Fire tablet.