BPH Plant Hire, an independently-owned plant hire company based in the South East, has launched a new website to coincide with the recent rebrand, following a commitment to increased investment in the company’s digital presence.

The new website highlights for the first time the extensive fleet available to hire.

Convenient features of the site include the category pages, which have been designed so that users can easily find their desired model by filtering specifications such as tonnage, and whether the equipment is cabbed or wheeled.

Users can also compare models from specification tables that show side by side comparisons of each vehicle available.

Enquiries about specific models can now be made directly from the results page with ‘get a quote’ forms that autofill the vehicle model, saving time and extra clicks.

Commenting on the new site, Managing Director at BPH, Simon Bastable says: “The new website is another step in our mission to continually improve the experience of hiring plant machinery.

“We’ve worked hard to ensure that technical specifications are digested into the key pieces of information our customers care about and our product descriptions benefit from our expertise, like where we outline the most suitable applications of each vehicle and attachment.

“Early feedback has been really positive and we look forward to continued growth and investment in our digital presence.”

BPH Plant hire boasts immediate availability on the hire of excavators, dumpers, dozers. As an arm of BPH UK, which specialises in hydraulic attachments, when you enquire through BPH Plant Hire, you can also arrange any plant hire attachments needed.

Visit the new website here: https://bphplanthire.com/