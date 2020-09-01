Being your own boss has lots of advantages but running a busy business can leave you feeling tired and worn out from time to time. Self-employed business owners and entrepreneurs typically take a very hands-on role, which often results in them burning the candle at both ends. If running a busy business is top of the agenda, it’s important to consider the impact it’s having on other areas of your life.

Working long hours or taking on too much can have a negative impact on your health, particularly if you’re feeling stressed or anxious. Fortunately, there are simple ways to take care of your health without affecting your work. To ensure you stay healthy while running your business empire, take a look at these top tips now:

Eat a nutritious diet

When you’re working all day, every day, it’s easy to forget to eat at regular times. Entrepreneurs may go for too long without consuming anything, only to binge on fast food when hunger takes hold and you simply cannot resist. If shopping and preparing nutritious meals every day sounds a little over-ambitious, why not try a much simpler established diet plan instead?

When you use a nutrition plan as a basis for your healthy diet, you won’t have to think about what to eat or when to eat it – it’ll be almost effortless. Furthermore, a nutritious regime, like John Cena’s diet plan, can help you to get the right mix of macronutrients and vitamins. When you’re fuelling your body correctly, you have more energy and reduce your risk of developing health issues, so it’s a great way for business owners to stay healthy.

Get regular exercise

If a busy work schedule leaves you with limited time to spend with family and friends, you probably aren’t getting enough time to work out on a regular basis either. However, exercise is a critical part of a healthy lifestyle, so it’s important to find a way to fit it into your usual routine.

If you work from home, why not take a brisk walk around the block every lunchtime or even jog around your garden? Alternatively, if you work away from home, why not switch commuting in the car to travelling by bike?

When you really can’t spare the time to get outside to exercise, you can use office-friendly equipment to increase your heart rate. Innovative under-desk treadmills and exercise bikes give you the chance to stay fit while you’re working, and wearable weights help you to build muscle strength.

Focus on your mental health

Running a business is inevitably stressful at times, which naturally has an impact on your mental health. Many entrepreneurs spend the majority of their time at work, which leaves little room for maintaining relationships. This can exacerbate mental health issues and leave you feeling isolated.

If you feel your mental health is negatively affected by your work, or anything else, don’t hesitate to seek help from a medical professional. In addition to treating your symptoms with prescription medication, you could be referred for online therapy or counselling.

In addition to this, there are numerous self-care options that can help you to minimize anxiety or stress. Yoga, meditation and mindfulness can be practised daily and in any location. You can even use them in the office to help you stay calm and focused.

Maintain relationships

No matter how hard you’re working, it’s important to make time for the people you love. Factor in time to spend with your partner and family on a regular basis and be sure to maintain friendships too. If you can’t attend as many social events as you’d like, why not host a virtual meet-up? Even checking in with friends via text or email will help you to maintain contact in busier times.

Having fun, relaxing and laughing are all very good for the mind and body and will help you to de-stress naturally. Furthermore, getting out of the office and doing something different will help you to stay creative and motivated. As well as benefitting yourself, you’ll be enriching the lives of the people closest to you when you make them a priority.

Cultivate a Health-First Workspace

If you’re an employer or you regularly work with freelancers and subcontractors, you can encourage them to manage their health more effectively too. By giving people the time to take exercise breaks or providing access to healthy eating plans, for example, you can ensure that those around you are as focused on staying healthy as you are.

