The team at B&K Structures are celebrating Offsite Awards success after being crowned winners of not one but two awards for Commercial Project of the Year and Education Project of the year at a virtual ceremony hosted by Mark Durden Smith. Working across all construction sectors, the specialist sustainable contractor has been involved in some outstanding developments, but the winning projects are truly unique.

Andy Goodwin, Managing Director for B&K Structures said of this success: “The offsite sector is driven by innovation and it is rewarding to be acknowledged as a leader in our field by such a distinguished panel of judges. I would like to send my congratulations to our pioneering team and our outstanding construction partners.”

Dreadnought Building – Education Project of the Year

Transforming a former naval hospital within a UNESCO World Heritage Site is no small task, the Dreadnought Building at the University of Greenwich is an amazing structure. As part of a team of specialists, B&K Structures sensitively restored the Grade II listed building by stripping it back and modernising it ready for its contemporary role at the heart of the University. The renowned Dreadnought building retains its character and sense of history whilst providing a state-of-the-art hub creating teaching and learning facilities, together with a gym and social spaces.

The project involved two elements. The refurbishment of the existing building together with a new PEFC full chain of custody infill structure to the courtyard comprising visible grade cross laminated timber (CLT) floor panels to the first and second mezzanine floor levels. At roof level the design has a combination of white wood spruce glulam beams and insulated timber roof cassettes.

Construction Partners

•Client – University of Greenwich

•Main Contractor – Willmott Dixon

•Architect – Dannatt Johnson Associates

•M&E – Andrew Reid and Partners

•Structural – Alan Baxter Associates

•Specialist Contractor – B&K Structures

•CLT Supplier – Stora Enso

•Glulam & Timber Cassette Supplier – Rubner Holzbau



Jaguar Land Rover’s Advanced Product Creation Centre – Commercial Project of the Year

The ambition for the Jaguar Land Rover scheme was to create one of the foremost Advanced Product Creation Centres in the world using innovative offsite construction techniques. The new building reflects the design quality and company values associated with one of the UK’s most iconic automotive businesses.

Jaguar Land Rover’s own sustainability and wellbeing strategy shaped the building philosophy together with the desire to create a defining roof structure from offsite manufactured timber technology that reflects the pioneering work taking place within. A diverse range of spaces has been brought together under one of Europe’s largest engineered timber roofs designed, engineered and installed by B&K Structures.

Construction Partners

•Client- Jaguar Land Rover

•Main Contractor – Laing O’Rourke

•Architect – Bennett Associates

•Structure, Services and Specialist Engineering – Buro Happold

•Specialist Frame Contractor – B&K Structures

•CLT Supplier – Binderholz

•Glulam Supplier – Derix

•Quantity Surveyor – Thomas and Adamson

About B&K Structures

Through careful design detailing and value engineering, B&K Structures is able to offer the best possible offsite manufactured construction solutions, ensuring a smooth integration for follow-on trades – delivering award-winning, environmentally and sustainable projects on time and to budget.

B&K Structures has worked with some of the UK’s most renowned clients to develop outstanding buildings with sustainable credentials. For more information on their product portfolio and full range of services go to www.bkstructures.co.uk