The British Association of Landscape Industries (BALI) has opened registrations for the 44th BALI National Landscape Awards 2020, to be held virtually for the first time on Friday 4th December 2020. Join from 12.30pm for a sponsor’s introduction with the ceremony commencing from 1pm.

BALI Chief Executive Wayne Grills commented,

“While our Awards event may have lost its physicality, I can assure you it won’t lose its quality, integrity, professionalism and grandeur.”

This is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the outstanding work carried out by BALI members and we invite you to join us in celebration by registering to attend the virtual ceremony where this year’s Principals, Specials and Grand Award will be announced.

Unsure how you will celebrate on the day? Here are some ideas sent in by BALI members to help you get the most from our online event…

Host a socially distanced watch party using Microsoft Teams or similar (John O’Connor Grounds Maintenance)

Our management team, along with our office-based staff, will be celebrating this year’s virtual ceremony together, here at our head office (Landscape Associates)

Restrictions permitting…we’re considering meeting up in a hotel bar with a laptop and table service! (PWP Landscape Design)

For further information on this year’s virtual ceremony contact Events Project Manager Emily Feeney or visit baliawards.co.uk.