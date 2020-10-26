Story Homes and Story Contracting have joined forces to raise more than £28,000 for mental health charity Mind.

Over the past two years, the companies selected Mind as their charity partner, with all staff and business fundraising going to this worthwhile organisation. Staff across the two businesses carried out various fundraising activities to raise money for the charity – from sporting challenges and bake sales, to raffles and pub quizzes.

Following the sizable monetary donation, the businesses – which were both founded by Fred Story – are delighted to announce that they will extend their charity partnership with Mind, dedicating colleague and company fundraising to the mental health organisation.

Mind provides advice and support to anyone experiencing a mental health problem, and the funds raised by Homes and Contracting will be divided between the local Mind branches in each of the companies’ operational regions – including Carlisle, Newcastle, Lancashire, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham and Scotland.

Fred Story, founder of both businesses, said: “We are delighted to be continuing our partnership with Mind. Working within construction, we understand the importance of improving mental health and we are dedicated to ensuring that nobody suffers in silence. There can be a certain stigma associated with mental health and wellbeing, especially in young men, but it is a subject that we need to continue to talk about and ensure that we have the right support networks in place across our two businesses.”

Tara Quinn, CEO of Carlisle Eden Mind, said: “Once again, Carlisle Eden Mind are excited to have the support of Story Homes and Story Contracting particularly in a time of great uncertainty. We would like to thank both organisations for their much-needed contributions and every penny, as always, will go towards those we are here to help and support.”

Tommy McIlravey, CEO of Lancashire Mind, said: “On behalf of everyone at Lancashire Mind, and those who access our services, I would like to thank Story Homes and Story Contracting for this generous donation and their ongoing support. Given the times we find ourselves in donations such as this mean more than ever to Lancashire Mind and enable us to continue to work with individuals and communities across the county.”

These are just a few of the worrying statistics about mental health within the construction industry: