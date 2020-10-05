Even the fact that you are able to consider a physical expansion of your business is exciting. Of course, the reality is that it can be a costly affair, and many people will seek ways to reduce the financial outgoings. While doing that, it is essential to ensure that not all corners are cut. Continue reading for our advice on the matter.

Go out to tender

Everyone knows that you are supposed to get at least three quotes for any building work and then go for the middle one (or the one that sounds decent), right? What about if we said that this doesn’t always work out as well as you would imagine? Of course, we always advise going to tender and ensuring that you find out precisely what building firms are planning to charge you for. However, it is not always as straightforward as it seems. Many applications usually end up being dismissed after time has been spent reading them simply because they do not possess the necessary expertise. For this reason, many businesses are choosing to adopt a pre-qualification questionnaire (PQQ) to ensure that the required criteria are met, and only those are then invited to tender.

Employ your team wisely and fully informed

Once you have narrowed down your options, it can still be tricky to choose which team’s services you wish to employ. We would also that you check out references and testimonials. Most businesses these days have their own websites and social media accounts. Although the reviews on their website may be cherry-picked, Facebook recommendations, for example, tend to be more accurate. Ask to look around recently finished developments, especially including those with design and within an industry similar to yours.

Use decent materials

It can be tempting to choose the cheaper options when the tradespeople approach you and ask for your choices. However, the least expensive choices can sometimes be hugely inferior. In the long run, spending a little extra could actually save you money. Materials, such as metals, that will last longer mean that you will not have to redo an area as early as you potentially would with cheaper choices. When you are looking round other recently expanded businesses, you could ask them if they are happy with their choices and what they would have done differently if they had the opportunity.

Think big(gish)

How often do you visit a brand new or expanded building and think, “Wow! Look at all that space!” Nine times out of ten, just a few short months down the line, the space has all been used up and there is no more room for growth. Before any building work begins and you are creating your masterplan, be sure to think a bit bigger than you ordinarily would have. Of course, conversely, it is important not to go overboard and build a warehouse when a shed would suffice, but it certainly is beneficial to look to the future. Yes, it will cost you more, but if you need to expand or move again in a year or two’s time anyway, it will be worthwhile.