Network Space Investments Limited has completed the off-market purchase of a modern single let industrial building on Hellaby Business Park, Rotherham, for £2.45million.

The building, Unit 6, is situated in the heart of the Hellaby industrial estate, immediately adjacent to J1 of the M18 and within easy access of the M1, Doncaster and Sheffield. The building extends to approximately 40,000 sq. ft and is currently occupied by a FTSE 100 listed long-term tenant.

Martin Mellor, Managing Director of Network Space Investments Limited commented: “We are delighted to have acquired this building to add to our growing investment portfolio.

“The property is both well located within the South Yorkshire conurbation and has been excellently maintained by the current tenant who has been in situ for eight years. The acquisition precisely matches our investment criteria to acquire good quality modern buildings in urban areas where there is significant future value growth potential.”

Network Space Investments has appointed Doncaster-based NSM property and asset management specialists to manage the property.

Network Space Investments was represented by CPP.