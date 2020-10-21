Doncaster-based Keepmoat Homes has appointed Myles Gibbins to the role of Group IT Director. Myles brings almost 30 years of experience in business technology and IT with roles spanning industries including Construction, Engineering and Manufacturing, as well as a previously working as a management consultant for PwC.

“I’m looking forward to leading the Keepmoat Homes IT and Digital teams and am excited to join at the start of a major business change programme. Keepmoat Homes have committed to a strategic partnership with Microsoft and DXC which will underpin and accelerate digital transformation across the company,” said Myles about his new role at Keepmoat Homes.

Myles spent 20 years at Crest Nicholson PLC, a FTSE250 listed Housebuilder where, as Group IT Director, he oversaw ERP, CRM, Corporate Performance Management, Digital and Business Intelligence initiatives. He also led Crest’s cloud first strategy, championed Cyber Security and co-sponsored their GDPR programme.

“I’m delighted to have Myles on board and spearheading Keepmoat’s IT and Digital transformation. Having worked with him for many years at Crest, I am confident that he is the best person to drive this vital project,” commented Tim Beale, CEO of Keepmoat Homes.

Keepmoat Homes is a top 10 UK home builder and leading partnership focused home builder providing high quality, affordable homes across the country. Committed to a multi-tenure strategy, they partner with local authorities and registered providers to deliver much needed new homes for sale, affordable rent and the private rental sector.

They are the largest delivery partner of Homes England and have delivered thousands of new homes in partnership with them since 2009. Over 70 per-cent of their customers are first-time buyers and the average selling price of a Keepmoat home is £161,000.

The company delivers more than just new homes, it transforms communities and improves the lives of local people. It has a national presence combined with local knowledge and expertise across the whole housing lifecycle – from finance, design and planning, to developing and building.