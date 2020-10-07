EXPERIENCED home staging expert, property professional and director of Lemon and Lime Interiors Elaine Penhaul has today launched her first book – ‘Sell High, Sell Fast – How to sell your home for the best possible price, in the quickest possible time’.

cof

The book, which was written with vendors in mind, equips sellers with the skills and knowledge they need to get their homes ready for sale. It helps them to understand their market, find their ideal buyer and demonstrates how to create a home that will sell quickly, using tried and tested home staging techniques.

Elaine said: “This book explains what I have learned about the ‘whys’ and ‘hows’ of selling a home as quickly as possible for the maximum financial gain. For most of us, selling a home represents far more than simply a bricks and mortar transaction.”

Covering topics such as marketing property in the 21st century, the importance of presentation, home staging, decluttering, and decorating – the helpful guide gives well-rounded insight into all the elements of a property sale. The book also includes Elaine’s expertise and knowledge gained since setting up Lemon & Lime Interiors in 2012.

Elaine added: “When writing ‘Sell High, Sell Fast’ I aimed to equip vendors with all the skills they need to get their properties ready for sale. There is a common misconception that home staging and interior design are the same – when actually they are at the opposite ends of the spectrum. Home stagers are only interested in creating market appeal for a property. In essence, it is a marketing tool and as such can be taught.”

During 2018/19, the occupied properties that Lemon and Lime Interiors worked with sold on average four times faster after staging, showing just how effective home staging can be.

Elaine continued: “Home staging is essential if you want your home to sell quickly and for the asking price or more. It’s important to create an environment that can resonate with buyers and help them to envision the property as their home.

“Buyers don’t want to be greeted by an empty, dormant space when attending a viewing or looking at pictures online – rather they want to see how the space can be lived in and utilised by occupants, should they wish to make the purchase.

“If you are selling, planning to sell, or just want a new way to think about how you live in your own home then this is the book for you.”

The book launch follows the introduction of Lemon & Lime Interiors’ new app, Stageflow, that launched earlier this month. The app offers estate agents, property developers and home stagers the ability to evidence the benefits and return on investment, when using a home staging service.

‘Sell High, Sell Fast’ is available to purchase here via Amazon.

A special offer is also running this week, which will reduce the price of the book’s Kindle edition to 99p and offer each buyer a free video consultation – where they can receive interior design tips or find out how to prepare their home for sale. To access this offer, please visit Lemon and Lime’s website here between 9 – 10 October 2020.