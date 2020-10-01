Scientific research into the development of new cancer treatments across the UK is vital, with accurate new medicines and therapies, such as immuno‐oncology, being introduced to help ensure an increase in survival rates among patients. In line with the developments, new cancer care centres are being opened to provide these bespoke treatments for patients.

Building Design Partnership (BDP), an international architecture firm, was appointed to design a new 11-storey cancer centre in the heart of Liverpool – the city’s first dedicated cancer hospital that comes as part of a £162 million investment in cancer centres in the region. With cleanliness, hygiene and inclusive design in mind, BDP turned to PPG Architectural Coatings to provide a Johnstone’s Trade paint specification for Clatterbridge Cancer Centre – Liverpool.

Ensured durability

The new cancer centre has been designed to complement the existing Clatterbridge centres in Wirral and Aintree. It incorporates state-of-the-art facilities for radiotherapy, chemotherapy, diagnostics and imaging, outpatients, daycase treatments, bone marrow transplant, a Teenage & Young Adult Unit, clinical therapies, and a wide range of cancer information and support services. The centre will care for a total population of around 2.4 million people from across Merseyside, Chester and further areas, as well as carry out clinical trials of new cancer treatments.

In an environment where cleaning, sanitation and hygiene practices are of the highest importance, BDP needed to provide a coatings solution that could be thoroughly cleaned regularly, while retaining a high-quality finish and colour. On the recommendation of the project’s main contractor, Laing O’Rourke, BDP specified a range of Johnstone’s Trade paints including Acrylic Durable Matt.

Acrylic Durable Matt is a premium emulsion, designed to provide a tough, durable finish. With a Class 1 Scrub Rating, it is ideal for high traffic areas that need regular cleaning – such as healthcare environments.

The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre provides specialist chemotherapy and other drug therapies and services so, when it came to specifying paints, it was critical that BDP provided a durable solution with hygiene and quality in mind. As the building will be home to a high number of vulnerable patients and need to be extremely clean at all times, it was crucial that the paint chosen could withstand regular wear and be cleaned and scrubbed regularly, without compromising on quality or colour. For BDP, Acrylic Durable Matt was the perfect solution.

Johnstone’s Trade Microbarr Anti Bacterial Acrylic Matt was also used in the Brachytherapy Suite, and HDR and Anaesthetic rooms. Formulated using Silver Ion technology, the coating is a suitable choice for healthcare settings like Clatterbridge Cancer Centre – Liverpool as it to prevent the spread of harmful bacteria and infections, while having a tough, easily washable finish.



Aesthetically pleasing design

Another consideration throughout the cancer centre was design and colour. BDP proposed a colour scheme that tied the building and departments together, starting with the referencing of one of The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust’s corporate colours at the main entrance levels.

BDP wanted to create an environment that was inclusive for all patients, visitors and staff within the centre, taking into account dementia-friendly design while also matching the Trust’s colours – the output of their design needed to be the perfect balance. PPG helped them to do this with its colour-matching service. They worked in collaboration and consulted with dementia specialists to develop the colour scheme, to ensure the design took into account their needs as well as looking good.

BDP used the bold Trust colours in the reception areas within the building, and worked with PPG to create tonal variations that were used throughout the corridors and rooms on each floor. Each floor had its own colour identity from the PPG Voice of Colour collection. A calming range of blues such as Mystic Iris and Ocean Skies were included within the inpatients ward, contrasting with bright, bold greens such as Be Spontaneous and Funky Frog in the reception area.

Mike Lee, specification development manager at PPG, said: “We’ve worked with BDP on the design and development of Clatterbridge Cancer Centre – Liverpool since they were first appointed and we’ve really seen the building come to life. The centre will be vital in providing care for cancer patients and research into new treatments, and its design has been centred around ensuring patients and staff have a clean, comfortable and visually appealing environment. The finished interior looks great and our Johnstone’s Trade products will ensure the building is protected for many years to come.”

