Former Service Reservoir With Planning Consent For Exceptional Home.

Keyland Developments Ltd, the property trading arm of Kelda Group and sister company to Yorkshire Water, has appointed Harvey Burns & Co to bring to market a former service reservoir with planning consent in place for the creation of a high design home in Bardsey, West Yorkshire.

Keyland has secured planning approval for the retention and conversion of the existing former service reservoir, which sits on 1 acre of brownfield land on Wike Ridge between the villages of Bardsey and East Keswick, into a single home. The proposed stunning residential property has been designed to sit discreetly within the existing footprint of the reservoir but to also offer panoramic views of the surrounding countryside. This ‘hidden home’ will be sold with planning permission in place.

The former Yorkshire Water site is anticipated to attract high levels of interest due to its unique positioning and the scope for the creation of a unique design-led home. Sites such as these from Keyland’s residential portfolio offer buyers the chance to create a home unlike any other, with other exemplar projects including the conversion of the former water tower in Pannal.

Beth McQue, Development Planner at Keyland Developments Ltd, said; “This site is an exciting opportunity to create a ‘Grand Designs’ style home which is truly unique in its construction and location. Blending into its surroundings, whilst also preserving the location through the repurposing of this former service reservoir, this property will provide its residents with breath-taking views alongside a contemporary style and finish.

“Land such as this offers rare opportunities to create one-off homes in sought-after areas throughout Yorkshire. Acquiring sites from Yorkshire Water enables us to not only revitalise redundant land but to also create homes which are sensitive to the surrounding landscape with a minimal visual impact as well as offering a rare chance to own homes that are one-of-a-kind.”

Lyndsay Burns, Managing Director at Harvey Burns & Co, said; “Opportunities of this nature in locations such as this are few and far between. With the right vision and creativity, this beautiful high design home offers the opportunity to create a truly bespoke property to suit the lifestyle and needs of prospective buyers. Accompanying planning permission is already in place making this an exciting redevelopment project and we expect a substantial amount of market interest.”

Harvey Burns & Co is marketing this property for sale by informal tender. 0113 243 2400 / info@harveyburns.com /www.harveyburns.com