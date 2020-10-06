Plans for a major business park which would create a total of 1,300 jobs in Leicestershire have been submitted by Jersey-based Gulf Ventures 2 Ltd. The application is earmarked for land north of Neovia Logistics, Desford Lane, Desford.

If backed by Hinckley & Bosworth Borough Council 909,647 sq ft of industrial and office space and 75,024 sq ft of storage space across four buildings would be created. More than 900 car parking spaces would also be created if the go-ahead is given.

A document submitted to the council on behalf of the applicant said: “The design has been considered to offer the maximum commercial benefit to the borough whilst sensitive to the environmental issues and adjacent settlements of Desford & Peckleton Village.

“Consulations and responses have been carefully considered and where it is within the remit of Griffen, appropriate measures have been taken to mitigate the development impacts.

“The site location has some exceptional metrics to attract high quality occupiers and employment which is Griffen’s strategy of making such a large capital investment in this location.

“The masterplan has been developed to offer the very best in class for contemporary logistic workspace whilst making a significant contribution to the local communities by the creation of a major biodiverse habitat which will be freely accessible to the local communities.

“The principal development site will be a fully secure, highly managed development cluster operating 24 hrs/seven days per week and this will continue in use with regular community engagement and controls with each occupier.

“There is an aspiration to utilise local skills in both construction and future operation wherever possible. This is now a fully accepted commitment in major large developments. The development will achieve the highest standards of sustainability and energy efficiency for speculative logistics developments.

“The design solution will make a positive contribution to the Borough with contemporary perceptions of use and activity. High quality materials and detailing will contribute to this perception of a development set in high quality landscaping.”

Griffen UK Ltd acquired the site the from Neovia Logistics Services (UK) Ltd in May 2020.