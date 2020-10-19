The proposal of a major employment development could support the creation of approximately 4,000 jobs. The proposed development would be an extension of the existing West Moor Park commercial development that is currently home to the likes of Ikea, Next, Fellowes Manufacturing and Anglo Beef Processors, among others.

The proposal masterplan – designed by architects’ practice Bowman Riley – includes flexibility for a range of employment units and would also feature extensive landscaping and planting, trails for exercise and outside seating areas.

Development of the site would also complement public investment in the A630 West Moor Link dualling scheme, with works on this infrastructure well underway. This Council-led scheme has been supported by the Sheffield City Region Growth Funding and is intended to “enable investment in new developments that create new jobs and homes”.

“West Moor Park East will provide a major boost to the local economy, especially in the current uncertain times the whole country faces. Over recent months there has been a big take up of other commercial space that has resulted in an undersupply of space in the Doncaster area,” said Jonathan Moses, a director of Blue Anchor Leisure.

“We strongly believe that these plans will help Doncaster, and the wider City Region, to ‘build back better’ and create a more sustainable, greener, resilient and prosperous borough that is the aim of all politicians. There is very strong interest from major developers and occupiers because of the tremendous location and transport links that West Moor Park East offers, and the fact that the proposals can be delivered quickly, subject to planning permission from the council.

“It’s an opportunity we feel should be grasped to create a sustainable new business park and extend the already successful West Moor Park. Creating new industrial and employment space here will allow existing local businesses to grow and attract major inward investment into Doncaster.”

Commercial enquiries are being handled by Doncaster headquartered Barnsdales. A public consultation on the plans was carried out last summer, with feedback from the local community said to have been encouraging.