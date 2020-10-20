Salford City Council’s planning committee has approved Cole Waterhouse’s Anchorage Gateway scheme which will deliver 290 new apartments in Salford Quays. Outline consent was granted last November and was followed by a reserved matters application which the committee stamped for approval yesterday.

The 250,640 sq ft, L-shaped residential scheme will re-develop brownfield land on the corner of The Quay and Anchorage Quay which has lain vacant for several years. Following the appointment of a main contractor later this year work will start on site early in 2021.

Designed by Chapman Taylor architects, the building comprises 29 storeys, across ground, mezzanine and 27 levels of residential accommodation which will offer one, two and three-bedroom homes. At ground level the building will offer 4,000 sq ft of commercial space and extensive areas of public realm and landscaping as well as cycle storage facilities. On the mezzanine, and at level 19, there will be two landscaped terrace gardens for residents and rooftop penthouse apartments that have extensive private terraces.

Commenting on the planning committee’s approval Damian Flood, CEO of Cole Waterhouse said: “We are committed to building quality homes for the people of Salford and have been working closely with the Council throughout the determination period to refine our plans and ensure that the building and landscaping meets the changing needs of the local market and future occupiers. We undertook a number of revisions to the design to reduce the amount of commercial space in favour of delivering as much outside amenity space as possible and the city-wide views from the rooftop sun terrace will be hard to beat.”

The scheme sits at a primary gateway into Salford Quays in a location which offers residents the best of both Manchester and Salford with direct access to the Anchorage Metrolink station which is just 30m away from the site. It will be Cole Waterhouse’s second residential scheme in the area following in the footsteps of the 214,000 sq ft No1 Old Trafford, a two-tower 354 unit scheme which is being built by Domis Construction and which is due for completion early 2021.

Damian continued: “We look forward to appointing a contactor as soon as possible and starting the build programme which will not only deliver much-needed, high quality homes but will also create new jobs and training opportunities for local people. We are proud that Anchorage Gateway will be a key scheme in the ongoing regeneration of Salford.”

As part of its commitment to the area, Cole Waterhouse will pay a total of £1.3m towards local projects, including improvements to Ordsall Park, Monmouth Park, Montford Street Park and Weaste Cemetery. Funds are also earmarked for several transport and highways improvement as well as a residents-only parking permit scheme.

The delivery team includes WSP|Indigo Planning, structural engineers Renaissance, M&E contractors Novo, landscape architects Exterior Architecture, project managers/quantity surveyors Henry Riley with legal advice from Ward Hadaway.

Cole Waterhouse specialise in delivering medium to large mixed-use, residential and student schemes. The team has 2,743 homes in the pipeline, delivering offices, mixed-use, leisure and commercial industrial space in Manchester, Leeds, the Midlands and London. Its schemes are valued at over £800m GDV.