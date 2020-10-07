Award-winning quantity surveying and commercial management consultancy, Soben, has launched an MEP (Mechanical, Electrical & Plumbing) Division, to be led by newly appointed Operations Director for MEP, Matthew Lopacki.

Matthew, who has over 40 years’ experience in the MEP Services bidding and estimating environment, was previously an Estimating Director at Skanska Rashleigh Weatherfoil. Prior to that Matthew spent 12 years as Divisional Estimating Manager at NG Bailey, the UK’s largest specialist MEP contractor. His experience spans numerous market sectors including commercial, residential, healthcare, and pharmaceutical.

Soben has already been providing MEP support to selected clients on major office, technology, and data centre projects across Europe. Formally appointing Matthew and launching the new MEP division will allow these services to be rolled out to both Main Contractors and specialist MEP contractors across all of Soben’s market sectors and geographies.

Soben’s services include cost planning, procurement, preparing bills of quantities, tender appraisals, bid levelling, post contract commercial management and change management.

Commenting on his new role Matthew Lopacki said; “Joining Soben to head up its MEP division is a great opportunity. I’m ready to work alongside our key clients to ensure they benefit from our available MEP services.”

Andrew Gallacher, Managing Director of Soben UK and Europe, said; “Launching our MEP division is the next step on our journey at Soben. This new division will allow clients to benefit from a range of services that result in greater cost certainty, reduced costs and reduced risks.”

“We’re delighted to have Matthew join us to lead this new and exciting venture for the Soben team.”