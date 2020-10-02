It has been a busy couple of years here at The Wigley Group. With two main strands to our business, a commercial landlord with an extensive property portfolio across the Midlands and main contractor delivering construction projects across the region, our move to Stockton House in 2019 has enabled us to accommodate our growing workforce. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the people of Stockton Village for their patience throughout our refurbishment works. We have well and truly settled into our new headquarters and it has been a privilege to have had the opportunity to restore the historic Stockton House to its former glory. On a personal note, our relocation has marked a return to our roots as a business, with the company initially established in 1964, around 10 miles away in Barby. Our Chairman and Managing Director have both lived locally for many years and it is fantastic to be able to call Stockton our home as a business. We are disappointed that COVID-19 has put a halt to our plans to open our office and gardens to the local community this summer but we hope to welcome you to see the transformation in the near future .

It has always been our intention to be of benefit to the local community in which we are based, providing assistance when required and employment opportunities to local people. We are proud to say that over 70% of our staff live within a 10-mile radius of Stockton House, with over 32% from Stockton, Southam, Long Itchington or Birdingbury. To date we have contributed over £11,000 of financial support and services to local community causes and we are in the process of establishing a Wigley Community Initiative to benefit organisations in the Stockton area. We are looking forward to sharing the details of this with you in due course.

Thanks to continued growth we now find ourselves already close to outgrowing the space we have and are looking to complete the final piece of the puzzle of Stockton House’s transformation. Our vision is to build a two-storey extension on the Napton Road side of the site, providing office space upstairs and conference space on the lower level. This will enable us to accommodate our existing workforce and provide a venue for business meetings as well as community events. We would like to share with you these initial artists impressions of the proposed extension and we are excited to share full details of the proposed plans with you all in the near future. We have already engaged with your parish council on the plans but if you have any initial questions or queries we would be happy to answer them, please just email info@thewigleygroup.com.

Courtyard view

Garden view

View from Napton Road 1

View from Napton Road 2