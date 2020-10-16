Many local high streets were struggling to retain shops even before the coronavirus pandemic struck, however a shopping and eating destination in South Yorkshire reports that it is at full capacity with all its units currently occupied.

The Onyx Retail Park, built by Onward Holdings Ltd on the former Manvers colliery at Wath-Upon-Deane, is prime retail space within easy reach of the 94,000 local residents living within a 10-minute journey from the site.

This shopping hot spot has attracted a cross-section of retail businesses, including SPAR convenience store, and famous fast food chains such as Costa Coffee, Domino Pizzas, Greggs the Baker, Subway and KFC. The excellent choice of successful restaurants and eateries is complemented by Coffee Street, Holy Cow Burger Co, Thai Garden and Onyx Fish Bar and Grill.

Other retailers currently located at Onyx are: Online designer babywear business Forever Sewing, which recently snapped up the remaining vacant unit on the site, Vape HQ Manvers, Beauty at Heart, and Barnardo’s.

Promoter of the site, Andrew Miller Chartered Surveyors of Sheffield, said: “Now that lockdown restrictions are being relaxed, full capacity at Onyx Retail Park is a reflection of the confidence retailers have in this bustling shopping complex and the opportunities for them to prosper.”

Onyx sits adjacent to a new development of 1,100 homes, while an average of 18,000 vehicles pass the site each weekday, according to figures provided by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council. The footfall created from this high volume of passing trade provides a strong customer base to the site, making it an ideal location for a wide variety of retail outlets.

In addition to Onyx Retail Park, Onward Holdings also offers a range of logistics options to suit most budgets, together with additional value-added warehouse services. The different facilities that the company can supply will help businesses gain a vital foothold in the northern supply chain.