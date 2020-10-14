Barberry industrial has been selected to construct a manufacturing and design facility in Birmingham by the City Council and Homes England. The detailed planning application for the 57,000 sq ft scheme at the city’s Advanced Manufacturing Hub has already been submitted.

“We are very excited to announce that we have been selected as preferred purchaser and development partner to deliver Barberry 57 – a high quality, grade A advanced manufacturing facility located in a prime position at the Advanced Manufacturing Hub. This represents another excellent piece of business between Barberry, Birmingham City Council, and Homes England,” said Barberry Industrial development director Jon Robinson.

“The new development will provide the occupier with a state-of-the-art facility with easy access to the M6 and Birmingham city centre. It is also expected to attract further investment to the region, generate further economic growth and new jobs for the region.

“We have worked hard and invested heavily to create a Barberry brand in the mid-box industrial/logistics market, providing high quality buildings for occupiers, built to an institutional acceptable specification. It is therefore hugely satisfying to know that the quality of our developments is recognised.”

Construction could start on site before the end of the year, with practical completion expected in the third quarter of 2021. The development could create up to 250 jobs.

“This is a huge vote of confidence in Birmingham’s economic recovery and means jobs and investment at a time when they are sorely needed. The Advanced Manufacturing Hub continues to be a real success story, with major occupiers such as Hydraforce, Guhring, Mayflex, Y International, and Salts Healthcare, creating over 1,500 jobs. Now, with this investment from Barberry, we can build on that success, creating the jobs and opportunities needed in Birmingham,” commented Council leader Cllr Ian Ward.

Charlie Spicer, director, Savills, also added: “This represents the latest milestone in the success story for the Advanced Manufacturing Hub and we look forward to seeing this building coming out of the ground soon. There is a shortage of industrial stock in Birmingham so Barberry57 will be a welcome addition.”