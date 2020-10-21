Huddersfield Industrial Development Site Sold With Planning

Keyland Developments Ltd, the property trading arm of Kelda Group and sister-company to Yorkshire Water, has sold the former Colne Bridge treatment works site in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire to R.A.K.B Ltd for an undisclosed sum.

The site has planning consent in place for up to 40,000 sq ft of industrial accommodation and the potential to create some 80 jobs for the area.

The 3.5 acre site is located off Colne Bridge Road, between the River Colne and the Huddersfield Broad Canal in an established industrial area approximately 3 miles to the north east of Huddersfield town centre, connected to the A62 Leeds/Huddersfield Trunk Road and in turn to Junction 25 of the M62.

Keyland previously secured outline planning consent to bring the former treatment works site back into use as a job-creating industrial development.

The sale to the West Yorkshire-based property developer will facilitate the creation of a new industrial/warehousing development to address regional shortages and relieve the pressure on neighbouring industrial parks which are operating at full capacity.

Peter Garrett, Managing Director at Keyland Developments, said; “We are pleased to have concluded the site sale and to have safeguarded the future of this strategically positioned site. The planning consent will unlock some new industrial stock at a time when regional shortages are rife, contributing also to the local economy with associated job creation. We look forward to seeing the development progress in due course.”

Walker Singleton and Gent Visick acted as agents for Keyland on Colne Bridge.