New high quality business space at the South Lincolnshire Food Enterprise Zone (FEZ) is now being marketed locally, nationally and internationally. Lincolnshire County Council has appointed Pygott & Crone to be the commercial agent for one of the region’s most exciting new developments.

Councillor Colin Davie, executive councillor for economy and place at Lincolnshire County Council said: “The South Lincolnshire Food Enterprise Zone is one of Lincolnshire County Council’s most significant projects to date, and it’s progressing quickly.

“Utilities and roads for the University of Lincoln’s national centre for food manufacturing have already been installed and further infrastructure is now being put in place to provide access to the last eight plots in this phase of the development.

“We are delighted to be working with Pygott & Crone who are one of our most dynamic and experienced commercial agents, to help market this prestigious development to the UK and beyond.”

The South Lincolnshire FEZ is west of Holbeach and its main focus is to create bespoke space for new businesses and SME’s in the agri-tech sector, especially high-tech businesses developing cutting edge technology.

With over 25 years of extensive expertise Pygott & Crone are one of the leading commercial agents in the East Midlands and were appointed by the council after a competitive tendering process.

Tim Downing, managing director of Pygott & Crone said: “Pygott and Crone are incredibly proud to be chosen by Lincolnshire County Council to act on their behalf for this prestigious development, which will make a significant positive impact to not only Lincolnshire’s economy but also the regions and the UK as a whole.

“As an award-winning national agency with our roots in Lincolnshire we are passionate about the county and are really looking forward to promoting this ground breaking, innovative development to regional, national and international business and investors.”

Businesses interested in locating at the site can now contact Pygott & Crone for more information and to register their interest.