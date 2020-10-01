The Apartment Group (TAG), a North East leisure operator, has expanded its portfolio with the purchase of two County Durham hotels through specialist business property adviser Christie & Co. The two purchases joining The Apartment Group’s portfolio of hotels, restaurants, bars and wedding venues located across the North East of England are Whitworth Hall Hotel & Deer Park and Jersey Farm Country Hotel. For the future, the company plans to invest millions of pounds at both sites.

Whitworth Hall & Deer Park is a grade II-listed mansion that dates back to the 17th century. Meanwhile, the Jersey Farm Hotel, located just outside of Barnard Castle, will be renamed as Runa Farm.

“It is our plan to create an individual and special destination for boho, honest and earthy experiences, with the farm and its produce at the very heart. As well as laid-back and luxurious standout bedrooms and suites, you will also find cool glamping at Runa Farm, courtesy of the fabulous shepherd’s huts and pig houses, intended for guests looking to spend time learning about nature, life on the farm and each other,” said Chief operating officer Debrah Dhugga.

“Our plans for Whitworth Hall are completely different to Runa Farm. Where Runa Farm will be luxurious boho and earthy, Whitworth will be an excess of opulence, sophistication and glamour, with a Chapel, ballroom, and bedroom suites like nothing else in the UK.”

The sales were completed by Mark Worley, director at Christie & Co.

“The sales point to the healthy demand for hospitality businesses in the north east region at present, particularly those which are able to host weddings, and which are reliant on leisure-based trade. The foreign travel restrictions imposed upon us all, have benefitted the domestic pub and hotel industry and as wedding income has been pushed into next year and beyond, hospitality buyers can now see the financial appeal of purchasing this type of business,” commented Mark.

Runa Farm will be open at the end of 2020, with Whitworth Hall following on in early 2021.