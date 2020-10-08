Plans for the next phase of the £15 million redevelopment of privately-owned estate Lambton Park have been unveiled, with new retail and office space set to be provided.

Located near Chester-le-Street, Miller Homes is creating a 109-home scheme known as Miller Homes at Lambton Park, which has achieved a build milestone with the completion of the eastern side of Bowes Gate Drive, the new entrance onto the estate.

This streetscape includes the show home and a newly-opened show apartment. There is also a selection of four and five-bedroom homes which have been sold, as well as two-bedroom apartments.

“Lambton Park is not only an incredibly special place in which to live, but it will be a fantastic place to work and visit. Our buyers aren’t just purchasing a home; they are joining an exciting new community and have exclusive access to beautiful walks around the estate. In the near future they should also have a great selection of amenities right on the doorstep,” said Andrew Somerville, sales director at Miller Homes North East.

The next phase of the redevelopment of Lambton Estate involves the construction of a community hub adjacent to the homes.

Known as Bowes Gate, the community hub offers retail space across the ground floor, designed to be a traditional high street of approximately eight independent local shops.

Plans also include a standalone café/bistro, as well as space across the first and second floors of the main building, which could accommodate conventional offices, serviced office space and meeting rooms, a wellness centre with a yoga/pilates studio or gym.

“We have been hugely encouraged by the speculative interest which potential operators have expressed in the building. In response we have pressed on with this critical component of our plans for Lambton Park,” added Calum Gillhespy, a director with the estate’s managing agents GSC Grays.

“We have an exciting design for Bowes Gate which complements the fantastic job Miller Homes is doing on site and we hope to be inviting formal expressions of interest in the space which we have available next month.”