North Somerset Council has selected national house builder, Keepmoat Homes, to build more than 400 new residences at Parklands Village, Weston-super-Mare, making this the developer’s first venture in the area.

The scheme, in partnership with Homes England, will deliver 425 much-needed, quality homes in the area, including 30 percent affordable homes, 20 percent accessible homes and 15 percent zero carbon homes, with the remainder achieving up to 80 percent reduction on carbon output.

The homes will be built using modern methods of construction, using off-site, precision-manufactured components which will improve the efficiency and quality of the build process.

As part of its commitment to the local community during the development process, Keepmoat Homes has pledged to help generate opportunities in training and employment and will create at least 20 apprenticeships, as well as funding for local volunteering and biodiversity projects.

Dan Haines, Regional Director at Keepmoat Homes said: “We’re delighted to be working with North Somerset Council to deliver new, sustainable housing on the Parklands development. This is a fantastic opportunity for us to strengthen our presence in the South West and create what will become a thriving new community.”

Cllr Ash Cartman, Executive Member for Finance and Procurement at North Somerset Council, said: “I am thrilled to announce Keepmoat as developer for our land. The selection process set out rigorous standards that the developer would have to meet, and Keepmoat met and exceeded those requirements.

“We hope this development will set a new standard for housing in North Somerset, showing that it is possible to deliver large numbers of homes at the same time as securing quality and improved sustainability and delivering affordable housing. I am especially pleased to see that 15 per cent will be zero carbon homes.”

Keepmoat Homes was chosen as the developer for the site after a year-long, multi-bid procurement process. Work is due to start on site in October 2021 with a forecasted build rate of at least 85 homes a year.