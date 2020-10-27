North West growth and regeneration Group, Torus, is delighted to unveil another major development in Cheshire West, The Coppice at Rossbank, which will deliver 130 affordable family homes for Ellesmere Port.

A mix of 2, 3 and 4-bedroom homes and 2-bedroom apartments, built as part of a larger 260-unit development, all homes at The Coppice at Rossbank will be available via Shared Ownership, Rent to Buy and Affordable Rent.

The development builds on Torus’ expanding portfolio in Cheshire West, with schemes currently in development in Lostock Gralam and Kingsley. Combined, these developments represent a £9.2 million investment to date, with over 70 mixed-tenure properties created to meet the region’s shortage of affordable housing.

This expansion showcases the Group’s ongoing commitment to Cheshire West and to building the homes people want and need, exactly where they need them – supporting the development of sustainable, thriving, multi-generational communities.

By building a mix of homes, all of a mixed size and tenure, The Coppice at Rossbank is suitable for future homeowners, at any stage of life, and will see first time buyers, families and downsizers alike given the option of owning the homes they truly want. Working to create homes and communities, The Coppice at Rossbank will grow and evolve with the people who call the development home and become a place people live for many years.

Discussing the scheme, Group Head of Sales, Jeanette Grady, said; “We are proud to be building more homes in Cheshire West and increasing access to truly affordable housing solutions and this ambitious project will see high-quality homes built exactly where they’re needed.

“This development is an important one for the area and will see the brownfield site regenerated to accommodate affordable homes suitable for first time buyers, young professionals, families and downsizers alike.

“With demand for affordable housing now at an all-time high following the national economic downturn caused by COVID-19, it is vital that we continue bolstering access to options such as these so communities across Cheshire West are able to thrive now and in the future.”