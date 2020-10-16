CJM Investment Ltd has secured planning consent from Trafford Council for the creation of a new 367-unit residential development in Trafford Park on the edge of the new Civic Quarter masterplan. CBRE’s Manchester development team is working with the developer to find a delivery partner for the prime residential scheme.

Planning approval has been granted for the creation of the residential development on Skerton Road comprising 367 units which is designed across 5 blocks ranging between 5 and 10 storeys. The completed scheme will encompass 166 one-bedroom apartments, 118 two bedroom and 42 three-bedroom apartments which are accompanied by 41 townhouses ranging from one to three bedrooms. The masterplan includes the delivery of onsite parking, landscaped outdoor space, and a clubhouse in the centre of the development which will provide multifunctional space for residents to socialise and exercise, a nod to the site’s former standing as the home to the Northern Lawn Tennis Association.

The 3 acre site is located in the heart of Trafford bringing together Trafford Bar and the highly anticipated 135-acre Civic Quarter masterplan which sets out Trafford Council’s 15 year plan to regenerate the area, the new Civic Quarter will bring forward 5 new neighbourhoods and a number of other landmark developments. The iconic sports venues of Old Trafford Football stadium, home to Manchester United, is less than 1 mile away and the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground less than 0.5 miles away by foot.

Along with its superb location, the site has enviable transport links, residents will find Trafford Bar Metrolink station on their doorstep, connecting them to Manchester Airport, the City Centre and many of Greater Manchester’s towns. Trafford Council’s £13.4m cycling and walking route that will incorporate the UK’s first unique cycling junction bringing both Manchester City Centre and the vibrant suburb of Chorlton within easy reach is just 500 metres away and also, of note, Manchester City Centre is easily accessible via the A56 (Chester Road) plus a number of bus services which run throughout Trafford Park. The M602 accessed via the A57 is less than 5 minutes by car.

In recent years, the area has experienced a significant and rapidly growing residential and leisure offering including Media City which comprises a 200-acre mixed use development and is the home to ITV, BBC and Kellogg’s, along with great restaurants and a vibrant social scene.

John Dunlop, Senior Director in CBRE’s UK Development and Residential team, said; “Having been instructed to work with CJM on this key site in June, it is an excellent result for the team to have secured planning consent to bring it to life. The scheme is an ideal size, location and configuration for the current residential market and as such is set to attract strong interest from potential delivery partners. We are looking forward to engaging with interested parties and to seeing the scheme progress in due course.”

Tim Groom from Tim Groom Architects added; “The design of the Trafford Bar project is so that it provides a great mix of homes centred on sense of community and neighbourhood and seeks to diversify the existing housing offering in the area. What sets the development apart from others is that the location is fantastic, offering a suburban lifestyle that benefits being just minutes away from city life and with its large open green space which includes the onsite “Lawn Club” it provides a real focal point for residents to the create their own community.”