The demolition plans of a prominent office block in Leeds’ Arena Quarter have been revealed, as well as the construction of a 43-storey tower that could become one of the tallest buildings in Yorkshire. Olympian Homes will present pre-application proposals for the Arena Point building on Merrion Way to Leeds City Council’s City Plans Panel next week.

Under the plans, the existing 19-storey office building, previously known as Tower House, would be demolished and a new 43-storey tower built on the site.

The new building would provide a total of 694 student bedspaces in a mix of studios and clusters flats. About 9,100 sq ft of dedicated amenity space, as well as an external roof terrace, would also be created.

Councillors will be asked for feedback on the proposed development, including their views on the loss of office space and proposed student accommodation use, the approach to living conditions, and the mass and form of the new building.

The elevated terrace on the west side of the Arena Point building, which includes the reception to the offices, has recently been partially redeveloped, with Unite Students ‘ White Rose View development comprising 17- and 27-storey buildings opened in September 2020. The entrance lobby would be demolished under the new plans.

The former site of Hume House, adjacent to Arena Point, is currently being redeveloped by Olympian Homes as Altus House. The new 37-storey student accommodation development is set to become the tallest building in Yorkshire.

The current tallest building in the region is the 112-metre Bridgewater Place. Two applications have been submitted this year for 38- and 39-storey buildings in Sheffield that could take the crown, while an application was lodged in May for a 46-storey residential tower on land at Cartwright House in Holbeck.