Citrus Durham has strengthened the agency team at Integra 61, the North East’s largest new logistics and manufacturing park, with the appointment of Colliers International to join existing agent Avison Young. The agency team will jointly market the remaining 1m sq ft of industrial/logistics space and circa 80,000 sq ft of roadside opportunities at the 205 acre site located next to J61 of the A1(M).

Following the recent completion of over £20m of major infrastructure works, the £300m mixed-use employment development is now fully operational and has the capability to deliver some 4,000 jobs in total.

In addition to being home to Amazon’s new 2m sq ft Fulfilment Centre, one of the UK’s largest logistics buildings, the site has outline planning consent for a further 1m sq ft of employment space with ‘oven-ready’ plots available on a design and build basis which enable occupiers to be operational within a year of deal completion.

The pioneering development will also house circa 300 new homes and significant roadside opportunities including drive-thru’s, a 70-bed hotel, family pub/restaurant, nursery, car showrooms and trade counter/retail units. Fronting onto the newly upgraded A688 and Durham Services, Integra 61 is just 4 miles away from the world-renowned University City of Durham with its population of over 40,000. This, in addition to the 740,000 people living within 30 minutes of the scheme offers occupiers access to an excellent local labour pool.

Robert Whatmuff, Director, Colliers International said; “Integra 61 is undoubtedly one of the most exciting developments in the North East, with commercial opportunities to suit a full range of businesses and requirements. Certainty of deliverability is crucial in today’s market and the fact that occupiers can be operational on-site within a year of committing to the scheme is fantastic and will ensure smooth transitions for businesses.”

Robert Rae, MD, Avison Young commented; “There has been real momentum at Integra 61 with the site now a hub of activity. Potential occupiers can get a sense of what a significant development the Citrus Durham team has created here and we anticipate high levels of demand for the wide range of opportunities at this strategic site.”

David Cullingford, Project Lead for Integra 61 and Citrus Durham, said; “We are delighted to welcome Colliers International to our agency team at Integra 61. Their national outreach and expertise within the roadside sector is second to none and combined with Avison Young’s long-standing involvement with the development, we have a great team to take Integra 61 into its next exciting phase.”