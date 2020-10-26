Significant progress is being made at Panattoni’s Wakefield515 site, where steel is already up on the largest speculative development in the north for 10 years.

Caddick Construction, Panattoni’s build partner for the landmark Yorkshire project, is on site to progress the 515,820 sq ft warehouse. The steel framework is now fully formed and cladding being added.

The warehouse facility located at the M62 and A1(M) junction will serve as a key strategic hub for future occupiers, offering access to major cities and ports across the north of England. Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds and the port of Immingham are all within a 90-minute drive of the facility. Up to 500 full-time jobs and £5.5 million will be brought into the local economy as an immediate result of Wakefield515’s construction, due to be completed by the end of Q2 2021.

Wakefield515 is designed to offer maximum flexibility for logistics and distribution businesses. The cross-docked warehouse will provide occupiers with generous yards of up to 100m and will incorporate sustainable features, such as rainwater harvesting systems, a PV ready roof and LED motion sensor lighting. The building will be built to a BREEAM rating of ‘Very Good’ and EPC rating of ‘A’.

Andy Preston, Development Manager for the project, said: “We are pleased to see such good progress on this important development. Wakefield515 will not only meet demand for large warehouse facilities along the M62 corridor but also contribute to economic development in the north. Construction work will provide an immediate boost for the area but the building’s benefits will be felt long after this phase is complete. We look forward to seeing it take shape.”

Chris Wilson, Commercial Development Director at Caddick Construction, said: “It’s exciting to see construction now well underway in Wakefield in such challenging circumstances. Caddick is proud to be working with Panattoni on this landmark project that brings immediate job opportunities and real economic benefits to the region.” To view progress at the site or to find out more information please visit www.wakefield515.com