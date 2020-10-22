Mountpark Logistics, a leading developer of industrial and logistics property, announced today that it has started construction on an inventory cross-docked unit of 359,500 sq ft at Mountpark Bristol 360 in Central Park, Avonmouth. The building is due to complete in July 2021.

Designed to achieve BREEAM ‘Excellent’ certification with an EPC A rating, the facility includes features, such as rooftop Solar PV array and battery storage that will help maximise operational efficiency. The building, which has the potential to attract several hundred new jobs to the local area, has been designed to enhance employee wellbeing, with measures such as natural daylight in the warehouse and an office rooftop terrace.

Close to the new M49 (J1), Mountpark Bristol 360 is within easy reach of the M4, M5 and M48 motorways and a 4.5 hour drive time of 85% of the UK population. Intermodal facilities and international transport connections are available at the Central Park rail freight terminal, at Avonmouth and Royal Portbury docks and at Bristol Airport.

“Mountpark Bristol 360 is a prime site at the economic heart of the South West,” said David Carvey, Development Director UK & Ireland, Mountpark. “There is a shortage of Grade A stock in the region and rising demand. Central Park is an established distribution location and we believe this new development provides one of the best logistics property opportunities on the market.”

JLL, Colliers International and DTRE are acting for Mountpark. The Development Manager is Stoford.