Mountpark Logistics has started work on a major 359,500 sq ft speculative development in Bristol which is due to complete in July 2021. The building has the potential to attract several hundred new jobs to the local area.

The developer of industrial and logistics property has started construction on an inventory cross-docked unit at Mountpark Bristol 360 in Central Park, Avonmouth. Designed to achieve BREEAM ‘Excellent’ certification with an EPC A rating, the facility includes features, such as rooftop Solar PV array and battery storage that will help maximise operational efficiency.

The building has been designed to enhance employee wellbeing, with measures such as natural daylight in the warehouse and an office rooftop terrace.

Close to the new M49 (J1), Mountpark Bristol 360 is also near the M4, M5 and M48 motorways. Intermodal facilities and international transport connections are available at the Central Park rail freight terminal, at Avonmouth and Royal Portbury docks and at Bristol Airport.

“Mountpark Bristol 360 is a prime site at the economic heart of the South West,” said David Carvey, development director UK & Ireland, Mountpark. “There is a shortage of Grade A stock in the region and rising demand. Central Park is an established distribution location and we believe this new development provides one of the best logistics property opportunities on the market.”

JLL, Colliers International and DTRE are acting for Mountpark. The development manager is Stoford.