Permission granted for major new warehouse development of 113,000 sq ft at a site in Darlaston, adjacent to the M6 near Wednesbury in the West Midlands

St Francis Group, a leading UK-based property development and investment group and an expert in brownfield development has announced that it has received planning permission for a 113,000 sq ft warehouse development at a site in Darlaston, near Wednesbury in the West Midlands.

The 7-acre scheme – to be marketed as Parallel 113 is situated off the A4038 Darlaston Road and sits at the heart of the UK’s leading supply chain centres within easy access of junctions 9 and 10 of the M6 together with being in close proximity to the M5, M54 and M42 motorways.

The development is to be developed speculatively with site clearance work staring in January and the unit will be ready for occupation in the Spring of 2022. It will be developed to a high quality, grade A standard and incorporate 107,350 sq ft warehouse/logistics accommodation together with 5,650 sq ft of first floor office accommodation.

It will feature 12.5m clear internal working height, 10 dock level doors, 2 level access, 50m depth secure fenced yard together with 101 car parking spaces and 98 HGV trailer parking spaces.

Speaking about the announcement and development – St Francis Development Director Gareth Williams said: “This is a significant commitment to Walsall, the Black Country Enterprise Zone and to the greater Birmingham area. It shows our faith in the continued occupier story of increasing demand seen against dwindling stock and we expect to be delivering another high-quality scheme very soon”.

Savills and JLL are jointly appointed to market the site.