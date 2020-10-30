A new industrial development in Leeds is reaching capacity, after two local businesses acquired units within the scheme for a combined £2.3m.

Total Park, located off Pontefract Lane east of Leeds in the Aire Valley, consists of six warehouse units across 16 acres. The site is the first logistics scheme from Chester-based Total Developments.

Mary Randall Vickers & Co Ltd has purchased a 10,898 sq ft unit, for use by Vickers Oils. The business, founded in Leeds in 1828, currently operates from Clarence Road in Hunslet, supplying lubricants to the marine, textiles and food and drink industries.

In addition, B Gallagher Construction has acquired an 8,279 sq ft unit, which will become the company’s new HQ, replacing its current premises on Sheepscar Grove. The company was founded in 2002 and predominantly specialises in groundworks, roads, sewers and civil engineering contracts.

The two recent sales take the site closer to capacity, with only three units ranging in size from 35,000 sq ft to 59,000 sq ft available. They follow a sale to international courier, parcel and express mail service giant, DHL, earlier this year, which used a 57,350 sq ft unit to open new parcel logistics centre.

Morgan Morris, of Vickers Oils, said: “This excellent new facility will enable us to provide Vickers Oils with space for our anticipated growth and serve as a long term investment for Mary Randall Vickers which makes it an exciting opportunity for us.”

Daniel Walker, from Gent Visick, said: “This development has proved extremely popular, due to the high specification of the units and its location, which is just a mile from junction 45 of the M1. These latest pre-sales mean we now have just three units still available, which will all complete in January 2021.

“All three units benefit from secure yards, eaves heights between 10 and 12 metres, HQ office space and prominence to the A63, so we’re already generating interest in them. There is a shortage of stock in the local market of this standard and specification so we are confident they will soon be occupied.”