Energy Assets Utilities (EAU), one of Britain’s leading utility network design and construction companies, has created two new roles to spearhead its business growth plans.

The company has promoted Gary Smith to Head of Residential Sales and Craig Downie to Head of Commercial Sales to help drive the implementation of a sector-based expansion strategy.

“As a business, we have enjoyed consistent growth over the last few years and have built a significant customer base among residential and industrial and commercial developers,” said Steven Lynch, EAU Group Commercial Director.

“We see huge potential in both sectors and introducing these new roles will build capacity at a strategic level while at the same time sharpening our sales activities. This organisational change will ensure we optimise the value of our offer based on the needs of our customers, whether they are housebuilders or commercial developers.”

EAU has offices across Britain and provides multi-utility design and construction services covering gas, electricity, fibre and water networks. The company possesses a strong pipeline of projects covering housebuilding and large commercial schemes.

In their new roles, Gary and Craig will support the wider business development team, while their respective sector focus and knowledge will strengthen EAU’s engagement with utilities construction opportunities in residential and commercial markets.

www.energyassets.co.uk/multi-utility/utility-installation