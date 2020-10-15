If you manage or work on a construction site, you know that they can be dangerous places.

Construction site injuries can be very debilitating and you should take every precaution you can to make sure that they never happen. Negligence at a construction site can result in large medical bills and even permanent disabilities. Even if you are not permanently disabled, it may be quite a while before you can work again. There are a few things that you can do to make sure your construction site is a safe one.

Pick the Right Equipment

When equipment is not used properly it can cause injuries, not only to construction workers but to those who will eventually use the structure you are building. Make sure your equipment is in good condition as well. A ladder that is bent or scaffolding that has a broken guardrail can cause a worker to take a serious spill.

Keep the Job Site Clean

It is both important and challenging to keep a construction site safe from debris. When many people work together it can be hard to stay clean and organized. Remember to keep enough dumpsters on the site so you can throw away used materials. You should throw away trash right away and never leave items around where workers might slip and fall.

It is a good idea to use chutes for moving the trash from one level of a project to another level. This is a good way to keep trash contained.

Put Temporary Protective Walls Around the Job Site

Temporary walls will make a good shield from dust and debris. Pollution from the street can get into the worker’s lungs it can also cause damage to any instruments you are using at the site. Walls will also protect people walking by the site from debris that can get into the air whenever construction is going on.

If You See Something Say Something

If you notice any kind of safety violation on the site, you should immediately tell a supervisor. Even if the violation is very small it is better to be over-cautious than under cautious.

Make Sure Workers Wear PPE

It is important to review OSHA guidelines before you begin a project. Construction workers should always wear face shields if they are going to saw wood or work around toxic chemicals. Slip-resistant boots are very important at any construction site as are hard hats. Workers should always have gloves that fit them, so be sure to keep several different sizes on hand. Eye protection is also crucial for anyone who is working around chemicals.

Maintaining a safe construction site will help to prevent the possibility of accidents. Safe workers are productive workers and your project will get done in a timely fashion if you just exercise a few simple precautions.

What to do if You are Injured on a Construction Site

If you are injured on a construction site, you should make sure to notify your supervisor, see a doctor right away, and file a worker’s compensation claim. Insurance companies will often not want to pay injured workers what they deserve, therefore, you should have a consultation with an attorney. It is also a good idea to find out more about construction accident law yourself, so you will be better equipped to deal with an insurance company.

Authoritative Sources: