The British Occupational Hygiene Society, the Chartered Society for Worker Health Protection, and the Faculty of Asbestos Assessment and Management (FAAM) invites all asbestos professionals to Asbestos 2020 Virtual Conference taking place on 18 and 19 November.

The event will bring together researchers, academics, practitioners and regulators, through various plenary talks and technical sessions with a programme that will include UK and international speakers, dealing with scientific topics covering key areas regarding the assessment, control and management of asbestos.

This year’s exciting programme includes:

-Sessions on Control limit for work with Asbestos and Fibres v mineral fragments

-A session on Current Research including site observations and measurement of the efficacy of current 4 stage clearances, EM v PCM counting of fibres in air and analysis of marble for its asbestos content

-A Focus on survey session – from the client, consultant and regulator’s perspective

-A Focus on technology session, including a review of current best practice for adopting remote auditing procedures

-A Mock Trial– a day in court experience not to be missed

–Myth busting, solving myths around Asbestos.

If you want to see your myth busted, you can send it to conferences@bohs.org

You don’t need to be a FAAM or BOHS member to attend Asbestos 2020 but members are eligible for a discounted rate.

You can see the full programme and book your place here.